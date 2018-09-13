Funeral For: Olga Dyck

Funeral Date: September 15, 2018

Olga Dyck, 88, of Winnipeg passed away Monday, September 10th at Concordia Hospital. She is survived by her husband Jakob, 2 daughters, 1 daughter-in-law, 1 sister, and their families. She was predeceased by 1 son, 1 son-in-law, and 1 grandson.

The funeral service for Olga Dyck will be held Saturday, 11am at North Kildonan Mennonite Church, 1131 Roch Street, Winnipeg with burial at Glen Eden Memorial Gardens.

Viewing will be at the church prior to the service.

Donations may be made to Heart and Stroke Foundation or MCC.

Arrangements by Friends Funeral Service, Winnipeg.