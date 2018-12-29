Details
Fosty, Olga

Funeral For: Olga Fosty
Funeral Date: December 31, 2018
Olga Fosty, 90, of Zhoda, passed away Tuesday, December 25th at Vita Hospital. She is survived by 1 daughter, 2 sons, 1 brother, and their families. She was predeceased by her husband John.
The funeral service for Olga Fosty will be held Monday, December 31st at 1pm at Birchwood Funeral Chapel, Steinbach, with burial at Balla Family Cemetery, Zhoda.
Viewing will be at the chapel prior to the service.
Arrangements by Birchwood Funeral Chapel, Steinbach.

