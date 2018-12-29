Funeral For: Olga Fosty

Funeral Date: December 31, 2018

Olga Fosty, 90, of Zhoda, passed away Tuesday, December 25th at Vita Hospital. She is survived by 1 daughter, 2 sons, 1 brother, and their families. She was predeceased by her husband John.

The funeral service for Olga Fosty will be held Monday, December 31st at 1pm at Birchwood Funeral Chapel, Steinbach, with burial at Balla Family Cemetery, Zhoda.

Viewing will be at the chapel prior to the service.

Arrangements by Birchwood Funeral Chapel, Steinbach.