Funeral For: Olga Pokrant (Nee Kehler)

Funeral Date: January 20, 2018

Olga Pokrant Nee Kehler, 98, of Altona formerly of Rosenfeld, passed away Saturday, January 13th at Altona Memorial Health Centre. She is survived by 1 daughter, 1 son, 1 sister and their families. She was predeceased by her husband Arnold, 1 daughter, 1 son and 2 brothers.

The funeral service for Olga Pokrant Nee Kehler will be held Saturday, January 20th at 11am at Rosenfeld St. John Lutheran Church with burial at Rosenfeld Cemetery.

Viewing will be at Wiebe Funeral Home, Altona Friday from 9am to 6pm.

Donations may be made to Altona Memorial Health Centre.

Arrangements by Wiebe Funeral Home, Altona.