Reception For: Orville Denhard
Reception Date: January 12, 2019
Orville Denhard, 85, of Winnipeg passed away Friday, December 28th at Bethania Mennonite Personal Care Home. He is survived by his wife Grace, 1 daughter, 1 son, 2 sisters, 2 brothers and their families.
A reception for Orville Denhard will be held Saturday, January 12th from 1 to 3pm at Friends Funeral Service, 2146 Main Street.
Donations may be made to Bethania Mennonite Personal Care Home or Parkinson’s Society of Manitoba.
Arrangements by Friends Funeral Service, Winnipeg.
Orville Denhard
- Details
- Category: Funeral Announcements
-
Reception For: Orville Denhard
- Previous Gerald Wesley Friesen
- Next Jacob P. Siemens