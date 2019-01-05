Reception For: Orville Denhard

Reception Date: January 12, 2019

Orville Denhard, 85, of Winnipeg passed away Friday, December 28th at Bethania Mennonite Personal Care Home. He is survived by his wife Grace, 1 daughter, 1 son, 2 sisters, 2 brothers and their families.

A reception for Orville Denhard will be held Saturday, January 12th from 1 to 3pm at Friends Funeral Service, 2146 Main Street.

Donations may be made to Bethania Mennonite Personal Care Home or Parkinson’s Society of Manitoba.

Arrangements by Friends Funeral Service, Winnipeg.