Funeral For: Osborne Scott

Funeral Date: Pending

Osborne Scott, 96, of Dominion City passed away Monday, April 2nd at Red River Valley Lodge, Morris. He is survived by 1 daughter, 2 sons, and their families. He was predeceased by his wife Theresa and 1 son.

The funeral arrangements for Osborne Scott are pending.

Cremation has taken place.

Donations may be made to Red River Valley Lodge, Dominion City United Church, or Dominion City Recreation Incorporated.

Arrangements by Wiebe Funeral Home, Altona.