Funeral For: Otto Klassen Sr.

Funeral Date: January 23, 2018

Otto Klassen Sr., Mennonite Historian and film producer, 90, of Winnipeg, passed away Wednesday, January 17th. He is survived by 3 daughters, 2 sons, their families, and 1 sister-in-law. He was predeceased by his wife Kaethe, 2 sisters, 2 brothers, and 1 daughter-in-law.

The funeral service for Otto Klassen Sr. will be held Tuesday, January 23rd at 11am at Douglas Avenue Mennonite Church, 1517 Rothesay Street, with burial at Glen Eden Cemetery.

Viewing will be prior to the service at 10am.

Donations may be made to MCC.

Arrangements by Friends Funeral Service, Winnipeg.