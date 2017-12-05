Memorial For: Otto Smale

Memorial Date: December 7, 2017

Otto Smale, 72, of Niverville passed away Thursday, November 30th at his residence. He is survived by his wife Brenda, 2 daughters, 1 son and their families. He was predeceased by 1 son.

A memorial service for Otto Smale will be held Thursday, December 7th at 11am at Birchwood Funeral Chapel with ash interment at a later date.

Donations may be made to Children’s Variety Heart Centre or Ronald McDonald House.

Arrangements by Birchwood Funeral Chapel, Steinbach.