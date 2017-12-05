Details
Category: Funeral Announcements

Smale, Otto

Memorial For:  Otto Smale
Memorial Date: December 7, 2017
Otto Smale, 72, of Niverville passed away Thursday, November 30th at his residence. He is survived by his wife Brenda, 2 daughters, 1 son and their families. He was predeceased by 1 son.
A memorial service for Otto Smale will be held Thursday, December 7th at 11am at Birchwood Funeral Chapel with ash interment at a later date.
Donations may be made to Children’s Variety Heart Centre or Ronald McDonald House.
Arrangements by Birchwood Funeral Chapel, Steinbach.

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Login