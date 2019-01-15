Celebration of Life For: Pastor Cornie J. Wiebe

Celebration of Life Date: January 22, 2019

Pastor Cornie J. Wiebe, 77, of Grunthal passed away Monday, January 14th at De Salaberry District Health Centre. He is survived by his wife Agatha, 3 daughters, 1 son, and their families.

The celebration of life for Pastor Cornie J Wiebe will be held Tuesday, 2pm at Steinbach Christian Mennonite Church with burial at Grunthal Cemetery prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Christian Mennonite Church Missions.

Arrangements by Birchwood Funeral Chapel, Steinbach.