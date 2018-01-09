Funeral For: Patrick Braun

Funeral Date: January 13, 2018

Patrick Braun, 56, of Steinbach passed away Sunday, January 7th at Health Sciences Centre. He is survived by his father Peter, 5 sisters, 3 brothers and their families. He was predeceased by his mother Justina.

The funeral service for Patrick Braun will be held Saturday, January 13th at 10:30am at Southland Church Chapel with burial at Eigengrund Cemetery, Altona.

Donations may be made to Four Winds Housing Ministry.

Arrangements by Birchwood Funeral Chapel, Steinbach.