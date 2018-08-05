Funeral For: Paul Yatsko

Funeral Date: August 7, 2018

Paul Yatsko, 84, of Steinbach formerly of Sundown, passed away Saturday, August 4th at Bethesda Regional Health Centre. He is survived by his wife Margaret, 2 daughters, 1 son, and their families. He was predeceased by 2 sisters, and 3 brothers.

The funeral service for Paul Yatsko will be held Tuesday, August 7th at 10am at Birchwood Funeral Chapel, with burial at Ridgeland Cemetery.

Viewing will be at the church prior to the service.

Donations may be made to The Heart and Stroke Foundation.

Arrangements by Birchwood Funeral Chapel, Steinbach.