uneral For: Pauline Dahl

Funeral Date: August 2, 2018

Pauline Dahl, 96, of Winnipeg passed away Sunday, July 29th at Concordia Hospital. She is survived by her husband Hans, 1 daughter, 2 sons and their families.

The funeral service for Pauline Dahl will be held Thursday, August 2nd at 11am at Springfield Heights Mennonite Church, 570 Sharon Bay, with burial at Glen Eden Memorial Gardens.

Viewing will be at the church prior to the service.

Donations may be made to Kingsford House Co-op.

Arrangements by Friends Funeral Service, Winnipeg.