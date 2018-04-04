Funeral For: Pauline Wiens

Funeral Date: April 7, 2018

Pauline Wiens, 57, of Winnipeg passed away Thursday, March 29th at her home. She is survived by 5 sons, 1 brother-in-law and their families. She was predeceased by her parents and 1 sister.

The funeral service for Pauline Wiens will be held Saturday, April 7th at 10:30am at Friends Funeral Service, 2146 Main Street, with burial at Grunthal Cemetery.

Viewing will be at the chapel one hour prior to the service.

Donations may be made to Canadian National Institute for the Blind.

Arrangements by Friends Funeral Service, Winnipeg.