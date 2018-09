Funeral For: Peggy Unruh Regehr

Funeral Date: October 5, 2018

Peggy Unruh Regehr, 89, of Winnipeg passed away Thursday, September 27th at her residence. She is survived by her husband Walter, 1 daughter, 2 sons, 2 sisters, 1 brother and their families.

The funeral service for Peggy Unruh Regehr will be held Friday, October 5th at 11am at Rivereast Church, 755 McLeod Avenue.

Viewing and visitation will be held at Friends Funeral Service, 2146 Main Street, Thursday from 7 to 8pm.

Arrangements by Friends Funeral Service, Winnipeg.