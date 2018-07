Funeral For: Pelo Karuba

Funeral Date: August 4, 2018

Pelo Karuba, 25, of Winnipeg passed away Friday, July 27th at Health Sciences Centre. He is survived by his parents, 2 sisters, 4 brothers and their families. He was predeceased by 1 sister.

The funeral service for Pelo Karuba will be held Saturday, August 4th at 11am at City Church, 484 Maryland Street, with burial at St. Paul’s Anglican Cemetery.

Arrangements by Friends Funeral Service, Winnipeg.