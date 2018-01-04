Funeral For: Peter B. Kehler

Funeral Date: January 8, 2018

Peter B. Kehler, 86, of Steinbach passed away Wednesday, January 3rd at Bethesda Hospital. He is survived by his wife Helen, 3 daughters, 1 son, 5 sisters, 1 brother and their families. He was predeceased by 2 sisters and 2 brothers.

The funeral service for Peter B. Kehler will be held Monday, January 8th at 11am at Birchwood Funeral Chapel with burial at Heritage Cemetery.

Viewing will be held at Birchwood Funeral Chapel Sunday, 7pm with a devotional at 7:30pm, and prior to the funeral service.

Donations may be made to MCC or Mennonite Heritage Village.

Arrangements by Birchwood Funeral Chapel, Steinbach.