Funeral For: Peter Berg

Funeral Date: Private Family Service

Peter Berg, 82 of Morden passed away Wednesday April 4th at his residence. He is survived by his wife Nettie, 3 sons and their families.

The private service for Peter Berg for family will be held, with burial at Southside Cemetery.

Viewing will be at Wiebe Funeral Chapel, Morden, Saturday April 7th from 4-8pm.

Donations may be made to Winkler Bible Camp.

Arrangements by Wiebe Funeral Chapel, Morden