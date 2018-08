Memorial For: Peter Bergen

Memorial Date: August 20, 2018

Peter Bergen, 91, of Winnipeg passed away Tuesday, August 7th at Victoria Hospital. He is survived by his wife Mary, 3 daughters, 2 sons, 1 brother and their families. He was predeceased by 1 daughter-in-law.

A memorial service for Peter Bergen will be held Monday, August 20th at 11am at Portage Avenue Church, 1420 Portage Avenue, with private family interment.

Donations may be made to Ovarian Cancer Canada.

Arrangements by Friends Funeral Service, Winnipeg.