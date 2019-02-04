Memorial For: Peter Braun

Memorial Date: February 8, 2019

Peter Braun, 82, of Winnipeg, passed away Sunday, January 27th at his residence. He is survived by his wife Hildee, 2 sons, 4 sisters, and their families. He was predeceased by 1 brother and 1 nephew.

A memorial service for Peter Braun will be held Friday February 8th, 11am at McIvor Avenue MB Church, 200 McIvor Avenue.

Donations may be made to Epilepsy Canada.

Arrangements by Friends Funeral Service, Winnipeg.