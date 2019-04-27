Funeral For: Peter Doerksen

Funeral Date: April 29, 2019

Peter Doerksen, 73, of Steinbach formerly of Bolivia, passed away Tuesday, April 23rd at Bethesda Hospital. He is survived by his wife Maria, 4 daughters, 1 son, 3 sisters, 3 brothers and their families. He was predeceased by 3 brothers.

The funeral service for Peter Doerksen will be held Monday, April 29th at 2pm at Birchwood Funeral Chapel with burial at Heritage Cemetery.

Viewing will be at the chapel prior to the service.

Arrangements by Birchwood Funeral Chapel, Steinbach.