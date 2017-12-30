Funeral For: Peter Dueck
Funeral Date: January 3, 2018
Peter Dueck, 68, of Steinbach passed away Thursday, December 28th at Bethesda Hospital. He is survived by his wife Linda, 1 daughter, 2 sons, 5 sisters, and their families. He was predeceased by 1 brother.
The funeral service for Peter Dueck will be held Wednesday, 11am at Birchwood Funeral Chapel, with burial at Heritage Cemetery.
Viewing will be at Birchwood Funeral Chapel, Tuesday, 7pm, with a devotional at 7:30pm, and at the chapel prior to the service.
Arrangements by Birchwood Funeral Chapel, Steinbach.
Peter Dueck
