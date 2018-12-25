Funeral For: Peter Dyck

Funeral Date: December 28, 2018

Peter Dyck, 90, of Steinbach, passed away Saturday, December 22nd at Bethesda Place. He is survived by his wife Margaret, 2 daughters, 2 sons, 1 sister, 2 brothers, and their families. He was predeceased by his first wife Lilly, 1 son, and 1 sister.

The funeral service for Peter Dyck will be held Friday, December 28th at 11am at Steinbach Mennonite Church, with burial at Memorial Cemetery.

Viewing will be at the church prior to the service.

Donations may be made to MCC or Bethesda Foundation.

Arrangements by Birchwood Funeral Chapel, Steinbach.