Funeral For: Peter Eidse

Funeral Date: December 12th, 2017

Peter Eidse, 77 of Riverside passed away Friday December 8th at Boundary Trails Health Centre. He is survived by his wife Carolyn “Carrie” Eidse, 2 daughters, 1 son and their families. He was predeceased by 1 sister, 1 brother in infancy, 1 son in law and 1 brother in law.

The funeral service for Peter Eidse will be held Tuesday December 12th, 2pm at Open Door Church, Morris Multi-Plex with a private family burial prior to the service at Rosenort EMC Cemetery.

Viewing will be at Open Door Church, Morris Multi-Plex, Monday December 11th at 7pm with sharing and open mic at 7:30pm.

Donations may be made to Katie Cares.

Arrangements by Morris Funeral Home.