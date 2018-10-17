Funeral For: Peter F. Wiebe

Funeral Date: October 21, 2018

Peter F. Wiebe, 52, of Steinbach passed away Tuesday, October 16th at his residence. He is survived by 2 daughters, 1 son, 1 sister, 2 brothers, and their families. He was predeceased by his wife Valerie.

The funeral service for Peter F. Wiebe will be held Sunday, 3pm at Birchwood Funeral Chapel with burial New Bothwell Sommerfeld Church Cemetery.

Viewing will be at the chapel prior to the service.

Donations may be made to assist the family with funeral expenses.

Arrangements by Birchwood Funeral Chapel, Steinbach.