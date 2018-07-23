Funeral For: Peter Gilbert Toews

Funeral Date: July 26, 2018

Peter Gilbert Toews, 88, of Steinbach passed away Saturday, July 21st at Maplewood Manor. He is survived by his wife Leona, 1 daughter, 3 sons and their families.

The funeral service for Peter Gilbert Toews will be held Thursday, July 26th at 2pm at Rosewood Church of God in Christ with burial at Heritage Cemetery.

Viewing will be at the church prior to the service.

Arrangements by Birchwood Funeral Chapel, Steinbach.