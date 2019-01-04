Funeral For: Peter Hamm

Funeral Date: January 7, 2019

Peter Hamm, 71, of Winkler, passed away Wednesday, January 2nd at Boundary Trails Health Centre. He is survived by his wife Katharina, 5 daughters, 5 sons, and their families.

The funeral service for Peter Hamm will be held Monday, January 7th at 2pm at Reinland Mennonite Church, Winkler, with burial at Reinland Mennonite Church Cemetery, Schanzenfeld.

Viewing will be at Wiebe Funeral Home, Sunday, January 6th from 1 to 6pm and at the church prior to the service.

Donations may be made to assist the family.

Arrangements by Wiebe Funeral Home, Winkler.