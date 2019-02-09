Funeral For: Peter K Friesen

Funeral Date: February 13, 2019

Peter K Friesen, 93, of Winkler, passed away Friday, February 8th at Salem. He is survived by 3 daughters, 7 sons, and their families. He was predeceased by his wife Anna.

The funeral service for Peter K Friesen will be held Wednesday, February 13th at 11am at Zion Mennonite Church, Schanzenfeld, with burial at Zion Mennonite Church Cemetery.

Viewing will be at Wiebe Funeral Home, Winkler, Tuesday, February 12th from 1 to 6pm and at the church prior to the service.

Donations may be made to Salem Foundation.

Arrangements by Wiebe Funeral Home, Winkler.