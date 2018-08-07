Funeral For: Peter K. Wall

Funeral Date: August 13, 2018

Peter K. Wall, 64, of Winkler passed away Monday, August 6th at Boundary Trails Health Centre. He is survived by his wife Mary, 1 daughter, 1 son, 2 sisters, 2 brothers, and their families. He was predeceased by 1 son.

The funeral service for Peter K. Wall will be held Monday August 13th, 2pm at Winkler Reinland Mennonite Church, with burial at German Old Colony Church Cemetery, Hochfeld.

Viewing will be at Wiebe Funeral Home, Winkler, Saturday August 11th from 1-8pm, Sunday August 12th from 1-6pm, and at the church prior to the service.

Arrangements by Wiebe Funeral Home, Winkler.