Memorial For: Peter Klassen

Memorial Date: January 7, 2018

Peter Klassen, 86, of Altona formerly of Blumenort South, passed away Tuesday, January 2nd at Altona Memorial Health Centre. He is survived by his wife Mary, 6 daughters, 3 sons, 1 sister, 5 brothers and their families. He was predeceased by 1 daughter and 1 son in infancy.

A memorial service for Peter Klassen will be held Sunday, January 7th at 3pm at Altona Sommerfeld Mennonite Church with burial prior to the service at 1:30pm at Klassen Family Cemetery.

Viewing will be at Wiebe Funeral Home, Altona Friday from 9am to 9pm and Saturday from 9am to 6pm.

Donations may be made to Altona and District Palliative Care.

Arrangements by Wiebe Funeral Home, Altona.