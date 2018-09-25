Details
Category: Funeral Announcements

Peter Klassen

Funeral For: Peter Klassen
Funeral Date: September 28, 2018
Peter Klassen, 62, of Winkler passed away Monday, September 24th at Boundary Trails Health Centre. He is survived by his wife Dora and 2 sons.
The funeral service for Peter Klassen will be held Friday, September 28th at 10:30am at Winkler Sommerfeld Mennonite Church with burial at Westridge Memorial Gardens.
Viewing will be at Wiebe Funeral Home, Winkler Wednesday from 6 to 9pm, Thursday from 1 to 6pm, and at the church prior to the service.
Donations may be made to Boundary Trails Health Centre Palliative Care.
Arrangements by Wiebe Funeral Home, Winkler.

