Memorial For: Peter Koop
Memorial Date: October 11, 2018
Peter Koop, 86, of Steinbach, passed away Thursday, October 11th at Bethesda Regional Health Centre. He is survived by his wife Mary, 2 daughters, 2 sons, 3 sisters, 3 brothers, and their families. He was predeceased by 1 sister and 2 brothers.
A memorial service for Peter Koop will be held Wednesday, 2pm at Steinbach Mennonite Church, with ash interment at a later date.
Donations may be made to Bethesda Foundation.
Arrangements by Birchwood Funeral Chapel, Steinbach.

