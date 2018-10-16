Memorial For: Peter Koop

Memorial Date: October 11, 2018

Peter Koop, 86, of Steinbach, passed away Thursday, October 11th at Bethesda Regional Health Centre. He is survived by his wife Mary, 2 daughters, 2 sons, 3 sisters, 3 brothers, and their families. He was predeceased by 1 sister and 2 brothers.

A memorial service for Peter Koop will be held Wednesday, 2pm at Steinbach Mennonite Church, with ash interment at a later date.

Donations may be made to Bethesda Foundation.

Arrangements by Birchwood Funeral Chapel, Steinbach.