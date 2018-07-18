Funeral For: Peter M. Driedger

Funeral Date: July 20, 2018

Peter M. Driedger, 91, of Altona passed away Tuesday, July 17th at Eastview Place. He is survived by 1 daughter, 1 son, 1 sister, 1 brother-in-law and their families. He was predeceased by his first wife Annie and his second wife Sara.

The funeral service for Peter M. Driedger (for family and close friends) will be held Friday, July 20th at 11am at Altona Senior Centre with burial at Altona Cemetery.

Viewing will be at Wiebe Funeral Home, Altona Thursday from 9am to 9pm and at the senior centre prior to the service.

Arrangements by Wiebe Funeal Home, Altona.