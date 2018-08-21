Funeral For: Peter Teichrob Peters

Funeral Date: August 24, 2018

Peter Teichrob Peters, 75, of Austin, passed away Sunday, August 19th at his residence. He is survived by 3 sisters, 2 brothers, and their families. He was predeceased by 3 sisters, 1 brother, and 1 nephew.

The funeral service for Peter Teichrob Peters will be held Friday, August 24th at 2pm at Rhineland Church, Austin, with burial at the church cemetery.

Viewing will be at Clarke’s Funeral Chapel, MacGregor, Thursday, August 23rd from 7 to 8:30pm and at the church prior to the service.

Donations may be made to a charity of one’s choice.

Arrangements by Clarke’s Funeral Home, MacGregor.