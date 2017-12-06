Funeral For: Philip D. Friesen

Funeral Date: December 8, 2017

Philip D. Friesen, 53, of Steinbach passed away Sunday, December 3rd at his residence. He is survived by his father William C.S Friesen, 2 sisters, 1 brother and their families. He was predeceased by his wife Shirley.

The funeral service for Philip D. Friesen will be held Friday, December 8th at 10:30am at Birchwood Funeral Chapel with burial at a later date.

Viewing will be at the chapel prior to the serviced.

Donations may be made to Helping Hands Food Bank.

Arrangements by Birchwood Funeral Chapel, Steinbach.