Friesen, Philip

Funeral For:  Philip D. Friesen
Funeral Date: December 8, 2017
Philip D. Friesen, 53, of Steinbach passed away Sunday, December 3rd at his residence. He is survived by his father William C.S Friesen, 2 sisters, 1 brother and their families. He was predeceased by his wife Shirley.
The funeral service for Philip D. Friesen will be held Friday, December 8th at 10:30am at Birchwood Funeral Chapel with burial at a later date.
Viewing will be at the chapel prior to the serviced.
Donations may be made to Helping Hands Food Bank.
Arrangements by Birchwood Funeral Chapel, Steinbach.

