Funeral For: Philip Thiessen

Funeral Date: April 20, 2019

Philip Thiessen, 19, of Hadashville passed away Wednesday, April 10th in Brazil. He is survived by his parents Wayne and Marilyn, 2 sisters and 2 brothers.

The funeral service for Philip Thiessen will be held Saturday, April 20th at 2pm at Blumenort Evangelical Mennonite Church with burial at Ridgewood Cemetery.

Viewing will be at the church prior to the service.

Donations may be made to Steinbach Bible College.

Arrangements by Birchwood Funeral Chapel, Steinbach.

