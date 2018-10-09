Funeral For: Phyllis Petrick

Funeral Date: October 13th, 2018

Phyllis Petrick, 74 of Sarto passed away Monday October 8th at Health Sciences Centre, Winnipeg. She is survived by her husband Paul, 1 daughter, 3 sons, 2 sisters, 3 brothers and their families.

The funeral service for Phyllis Petrick will be held Saturday October 13th, 10am, at Birchwood Funeral Chapel, Steinbach with burial at Sarto Cemetery.

Viewing will be at Birchwood Funeral Chapel, Friday October 12th from 7-7:30 with a service at 7:30pm and at the chapel prior to the service.

Arrangements by Birchwood Funeral Chapel, Steinbach