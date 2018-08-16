Funeral For: Rachel Giesbrecht Nee Thiessen

Funeral Date: August 19, 2018

Rachel Giesbrecht Nee Thiessen, 44, of Winnipeg formerly of Portage la Prairie and Steinbach, passed away Tuesday, August 14th at St. Boniface Hospital. She is survived by her husband Wayne, 2 brothers, and their families. She was predeceased by her parents John and Sarah Thiessen, and 2 brothers.

The funeral service for Rachel Giesbrecht Nee Thiessen will be held Sunday, August 19th at 7pm at Birchwood Funeral Chapel, with burial at Heritage Cemetery.

Viewing will be at the chapel prior to the service.

Donations may be made to D.E.N. 205.

Arrangements by Birchwood Funeral Chapel, Steinbach.