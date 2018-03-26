Details
Category: Funeral Announcements

Vanwyck, Ray

Memorial Reception For:  Raymond William Vanwyck
Memorial Reception Date: March 29, 2018
Raymond William Vanwyck, 64, of Carman passed away Wednesday, March 21st at Carman Hospital. He is survived by 2 daughters, 1 son and their families. He was predeceased by his wife Norma.
A memorial reception for Raymond William Vanwyck will be held Thursday, March 29th at 2pm at Royal Canadian Legion #18, Carman with private family interment at Greenwood Cemetery.
Donations may be made to Carman Palliative Care.
Arrangements by Doyle’s Funeral Home, Carman.

