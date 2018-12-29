Funeral For: Raymond (Ray) Peter Wiebe

Funeral Date: December 31, 2018

Raymond (Ray) Peter Wiebe, 60, of Winkler, passed away Thursday, December 27th at Boundary Trails Health Centre. He is survived by his wife Wendy, 1 daughter, 2 sons, and their families.

The funeral service for Raymond (Ray) Peter Wiebe will be held Monday, December 31st at 11am at Winkler Bergthaler Mennonite Church, with burial at Westridge Memorial Gardens.

Viewing will be at Wiebe Funeral Home, Winkler, Sunday, December30th from 1 to 8pm and at the church prior to the service.

Donations may be made to Cancer Care Manitoba.

Arrangements by Wiebe Funeral Home, Winkler.