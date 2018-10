Private Family Memorial For: Regina Delorme

Regina Delorme, 93, of Ste. Anne, passed away Monday, October 15th at Villa Youville Personal Care Home. She is survived by 2 daughters, 5 sons, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband Amable (AM-abul) and two sons.

Cremation has taken place.

A private family memorial service for Regina Delorme will be held at a later date.

Arrangements by Birchwood Funeral Chapel, Steinbach.