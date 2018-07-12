Funeral For: Regina Hiebert de Funk

Funeral Date: July 15, 2018

Regina Hiebert de Funk, 49 of Niverville formerly of Paraguay passed away Monday July 9th at St. Boniface Hospital. She is survived by her husband Ruthard, 2 sons, 1 sister, 1 brother and their families.

The funeral service for Regina Hiebert de Funk will be held Sunday July 15th, 2pm at Niverville Fourth Avenue Bible Church with burial at Hespeler Cemetery.

Viewing will be at the church prior to the service.

Donations may be made to assist the family with funeral expenses.

Arrangements by Birchwood Funeral Chapel, Steinbach