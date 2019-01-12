Funeral For: Reverend Abram B. Reimer

Funeral Date: January 14, 2019

Reverend Abram B. Reimer, 83, of Steinbach passed away Wednesday, January 9th at Bethesda Regional Health Centre. He is survived by his wife Anna, 5 daughters, 3 sons, 3 sisters, 4 brothers and their families. He was predeceased by 1 grandson, 1 sister and 3 brothers.

The funeral service for Reverend Abram B. Reimer will be held Monday, January 14th at 2pm at Southland Church, Steinbach with burial at New Bothwell Sommerfeld Church Cemetery.

Viewing will be at Birchwood Funeral Chapel Sunday from 6 to 7pm with a devotional to follow. Viewing will also be at the church one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Southern Health – Memo Line: Cancer Care Steinbach.

Arrangements by Birchwood Funeral Chapel, Steinbach.