Funeral For: Rita Driedger Nee Schroeder

Funeral Date: September 15, 2018

Rita Driedger Nee Schroeder, 64, of Altona formerly of Silberfeld, passed away Tuesday, September 11th at Altona Memorial Health Centre. She is survived by her husband Albert, 4 daughters and their families.

The funeral service for Rita Driedger Nee Schroeder will be held Saturday, September 15th at 2pm at Altona Sommerfeld Mennonite Church with burial at Altona Cemetery.

Viewing will be at Wiebe Funeral Home, Thursday from 1 to 9pm, Friday from 9 to 6pm, and at the church prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Altona and District Palliative Care, or CancerCare Manitoba.

Arrangements by Wiebe Funeral Home, Altona.