Memorial For: Robert (Bob) James Toews

Memorial Date: May 4, 2018

Robert (Bob) James Toews, 78, of Winkler passed away Thursday, April 19th at his residence. He is survived by his wife, Mary, 2 sons, and their families.

A memorial for Robert (Bob) James Toews will be held Friday, May 4th, 2pm at Winkler EMM Church with ash interment at Winkler Cemetery prior to the service.

Cremation has taken place.

Donations may be made to Boundary Trails Health Centre – Palliative Care.

Arrangements by Wiebe Funeral Home, Winkler.