Memorial For: Rodney Minaker

Memorial Date: December 8, 2017

Rodney Minaker, 44, of Winnipeg passed away Thursday, November 30th at his home. He is survived by his wife Tanya, 2 daughters, mother Gloria Chizick and father Frank Minaker.

A memorial service for Rodney Minaker will be held Friday, December 8th at 1:30pm at Charleswood Community Church, 760 Charleswood Road.

Donations may be made to a trust fund for Lorelei and Talia at Cambrian Credit Union.

Arrangements by Friends Funeral Service, Winnipeg.