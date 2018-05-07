Funeral For: Ron Chubaty

Funeral Date: May 10, 2018

Ron Chubaty, 77, of Gardenton passed away Sunday, May 6th at DeSalaberry District Health Centre, St. Pierre. He is survived by his wife Margery (mar-jor-ee), 3 sons, 4 sisters, 5 brothers and their families. He was predeceased by 2 sisters, 1 sister-in-law and 2 brothers-in-law.

The funeral service for Ron Chubaty will be held Thursday, May 10th at 11am at Birchwood Funeral Chapel with burial at Holy Trinity Ukrainian Catholic Cemetery, Stuartburn.

Viewing will be at Birchwood Funeral Chapel Wednesday, 7pm with prayers at 7:30pm, and prior to the funeral service.

Donations may be made to Holy Trinity Ukrainian Catholic Church Cemetery Fund.

Arrangements by Birchwood Funeral Chapel, Steinbach.