Memorial For: Ron Unger

Memorial Date: January 31st, 2019

Ron Unger, 48 of Mitchell passed away Friday January 25th at Bethesda Hospital. He is survived by his wife Kami, his parents, 1 daughter, 2 sons, 2 sisters, 4 brothers and their families.

A memorial service for Ron Unger will be held Thursday January 31st, 6:30pm at Southland Church with burial prior to the service.

Donations may be made to Southland Church – Bird River Bible Camp

Arrangements by Birchwood Funeral Chapel, Steinbach