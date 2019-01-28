Memorial For: Ron Unger
Memorial Date: January 31st, 2019
Ron Unger, 48 of Mitchell passed away Friday January 25th at Bethesda Hospital. He is survived by his wife Kami, his parents, 1 daughter, 2 sons, 2 sisters, 4 brothers and their families.
A memorial service for Ron Unger will be held Thursday January 31st, 6:30pm at Southland Church with burial prior to the service.
Donations may be made to Southland Church – Bird River Bible Camp
Arrangements by Birchwood Funeral Chapel, Steinbach
