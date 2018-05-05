Funeral For: Ruben Plett

Funeral Date: May 7, 2018

Ruben Plett, 77, of Steinbach formerly of Ridgewood, passed away Monday, April 30th at St. Boniface Hospital. He is survived by his wife Edna, 2 daughters, 3 sons, and their families. He was predeceased by his first wife Marilyn.

The funeral service for Ruben Plett will be held Monday, May 7th at 11am at Ridgewood EMC with burial at the church cemetery.

Viewing will be at the church prior to the service.

Donations may be made to Longbow Lake Bible Camp.

Arrangements by Birchwood Funeral Chapel, Steinbach.