Memorial For: Ruby Goodman
Memorial Date: April 27, 2018
Ruby Goodman, 79, of Sprague passed away Thursday, April 19th at St. Boniface Hospital. She is survived by her husband Stan, 1 daughter, 1 son, 1 sister, 1 brother and their families. She was predeceased by 1 brother.
A memorial service for Ruby Goodman will be held Friday, April 27th at 2pm at Sprague Centennial Hall with ash interment at a later date.
Donations may be made to East Borderland Community Housing.
Arrangements by Birchwood Funeral Chapel, Steinbach.

