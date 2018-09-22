Funeral For: Ruby Schaubroeck nee Penner
Funeral Date: N/A
Ruby Shaubroeck nee Penner, 54, of Surrey British Columbia, formerly of Sanford Manitoba passed away Sunday, September 9th, at Surrey Hospital. She is survived by her husband Al, her mother, 1 brother, and his family. She was predeceased by her father.
Ash interment will take place in Sanford at a later date.
Donations may be made to the Diabetes Association.
Ruby Schaubroeck
- Details
- Category: Funeral Announcements
-
Funeral For: Ruby Schaubroeck nee Penner
- Next Ivan Povey