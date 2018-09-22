Funeral For: Ruby Schaubroeck nee Penner

Ruby Shaubroeck nee Penner, 54, of Surrey British Columbia, formerly of Sanford Manitoba passed away Sunday, September 9th, at Surrey Hospital. She is survived by her husband Al, her mother, 1 brother, and his family. She was predeceased by her father.

Ash interment will take place in Sanford at a later date.

Donations may be made to the Diabetes Association.