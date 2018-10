Funeral For: Ruby Schaubroeck Nee Penner

Funeral Date: At a later date

Ruby Schaubroeck Nee Penner, 54, of Surrey, BC formerly of Sanford, passed away Sunday, September 9th at Surrey Hospital. She is survived by her husband Al, her mother Rose Penner, 1 brother and his family. She was predeceased by her father Dan Penner.

Ash interment for Ruby Schaubroeck Nee Penner will be held at a later date at Sanford Cemetery.

Donations may be made to Canadian Diabetes Foundation.